Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 663 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 920.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $62.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.70. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $99.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.23). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 5,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $350,300.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,490.33. This represents a 7.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BMRN. Citigroup reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

