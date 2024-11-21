Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,246 Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.36. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $25.02. The company has a market capitalization of $494.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $73,819.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,135.62. The trade was a 5.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,630 shares of company stock worth $148,515 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bandwidth from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

