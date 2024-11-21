Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $133,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 256 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Adobe by 3.9% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. HTLF Bank increased its position in Adobe by 3.3% in the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its position in Adobe by 3.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 537 shares of the software company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 0.9% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $499.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $505.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.81. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $219.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Adobe

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,693.55. This represents a 19.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. This represents a 23.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.