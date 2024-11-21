Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $141,000 Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 844.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Owens & Minor by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,749,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,459,000 after acquiring an additional 162,182 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Owens & Minor by 30.6% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,371,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,852 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Owens & Minor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,534,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,213,000 after acquiring an additional 76,599 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Owens & Minor by 16.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,246,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after acquiring an additional 176,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Owens & Minor by 35.8% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 609,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after acquiring an additional 160,682 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $11.89 on Thursday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average is $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $916.84 million, a PE ratio of -18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

