Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 47.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 533 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 127.7% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 34,893 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.6 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $77.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.11. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $63.79 and a 52-week high of $82.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

