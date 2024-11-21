Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $53,000 in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 12.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 81,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 27.9% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 21,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 16.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 626,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KTOS. B. Riley downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 265,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,475. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 6,603 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $164,282.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,338.24. This trade represents a 21.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,220. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $25.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average is $22.11.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

See Also

