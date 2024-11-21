Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,940 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 336.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 361.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,450,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,010,000 after buying an additional 1,919,219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,628,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,190,000 after buying an additional 1,640,503 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,979,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,308,000 after buying an additional 669,137 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,410,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,576,000 after buying an additional 652,097 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 844,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,633,000 after purchasing an additional 593,265 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BWA opened at $33.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.84. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 11.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 21,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $747,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 227,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,915,177.27. This trade represents a 8.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 154,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $5,329,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,997,111.77. This trade represents a 37.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,466 shares of company stock worth $6,973,828. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.21.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

