Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 379 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,135 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 501,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in BlueLinx by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlueLinx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 145,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,974,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlueLinx in the first quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlueLinx by 273.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 54,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after buying an additional 39,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BlueLinx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Shares of BXC stock opened at $121.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.89. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.98 and a 12-month high of $132.67.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

