Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 59.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $549.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $552.21 and a 200 day moving average of $548.68. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $508.22 and a twelve month high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $665.00 price objective (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,125,250. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

