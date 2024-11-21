Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 2,278.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 2,229.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 855,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,502,000 after purchasing an additional 818,838 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 33.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 483,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after buying an additional 120,902 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 598.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 77,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 54,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $21.50 to $23.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.07.

Shares of VNO opened at $40.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.31 and a beta of 1.64. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.52.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $443.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

