Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MKA Charitable Fund lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. MKA Charitable Fund now owns 2,015,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,632,000 after buying an additional 296,153 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3,643.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 87,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 195,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,501,280. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $27,692,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,315,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,909,440. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 417,206 shares of company stock worth $51,738,467. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.97.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $135.25 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.05.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.