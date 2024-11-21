Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 116,488 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 97.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,488 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 367.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.07. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $27.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised Leggett & Platt from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

