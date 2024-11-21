Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 83 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Marriott International by 131.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total value of $137,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,384.14. This trade represents a 3.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.49, for a total value of $2,370,370.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,827,620.89. This represents a 7.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,108 shares of company stock worth $3,434,439. 10.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MAR opened at $280.18 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.94 and a 52 week high of $289.04. The company has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $259.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.73.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Marriott International from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAR

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.