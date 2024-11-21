Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes $130,000 Position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Get Cimpress alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMPR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cimpress by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cimpress by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Cimpress by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cimpress by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,384,000 after purchasing an additional 91,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cimpress Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $78.38 on Thursday. Cimpress plc has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $104.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.63 and its 200 day moving average is $84.98.

Insider Activity

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $804.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.51 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 24,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $2,372,678.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 45,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total value of $4,489,767.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,890 shares in the company, valued at $100,367,270.10. This represents a 4.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,799 shares of company stock worth $6,901,076 over the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMPR has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Cimpress from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cimpress from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMPR

About Cimpress

(Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.