Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes $83,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 93,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp downgraded Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.85.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $113.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.56. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $88.73 and a twelve month high of $121.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 14.31%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.84%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.