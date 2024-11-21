Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $598,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $941,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 141,628 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,788,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $536,142,000 after acquiring an additional 310,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,107,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $62,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,938 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, Director David M. Sable sold 18,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $405,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at $867,406.24. This represents a 31.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $653,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,304.33. This trade represents a 13.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,050,702 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,718. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $17.28 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Eagle Outfitters

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.