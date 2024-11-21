Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 990 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCBI. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 40.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 234,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 12.8% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 29,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TCBI shares. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

TCBI stock opened at $83.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.16 and a fifty-two week high of $91.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 466.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.65. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.28 per share, with a total value of $425,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 84,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,011.36. This represents a 30.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

