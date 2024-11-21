Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 28.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,537,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,014,000 after buying an additional 788,457 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in UGI by 13.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,024,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,267,000 after buying an additional 356,200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 84.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,445,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,991,000 after buying an additional 1,122,766 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in UGI during the second quarter worth about $53,371,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in UGI by 32.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,327,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,293,000 after purchasing an additional 566,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

UGI stock opened at $24.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average is $24.06. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $26.15.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

