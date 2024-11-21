MeiraGTx’s (MGTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MeiraGTx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

MGTX stock opened at $5.82 on Monday. MeiraGTx has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 142.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

