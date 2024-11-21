Melissa Baird Sells 58,750 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) COO Melissa Baird sold 58,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $1,236,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 630,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,258,692.64. The trade was a 8.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Melissa Baird sold 58,750 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $1,149,737.50.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Melissa Baird sold 11,749 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $172,122.85.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average is $19.09. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $30.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $401.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.20 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 113.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,039,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,108 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,928,000 after buying an additional 1,634,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,444,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,446,000 after purchasing an additional 883,230 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,289,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,029,000 after purchasing an additional 482,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 528,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 328,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Featured Stories

