Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Receives $161.64 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.64.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.4% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $157.72 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $167.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.20). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $551.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 132.73%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

