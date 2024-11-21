MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Compass Point raised shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MidCap Financial Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.

NASDAQ:MFIC opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34. MidCap Financial Investment has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 71.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

About MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

