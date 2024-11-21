Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 39,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,530,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Citigroup boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.0 %

JPM stock opened at $240.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $677.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $152.57 and a one year high of $248.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

