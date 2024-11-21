MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) to Participate in Healthcare Conferences

Get alerts:

On November 18, 2024, MiMedx Group, Inc. filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), detailing its participation in upcoming healthcare conferences. The company’s senior management is set to attend the Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference on November 18, 2024, followed by the Craig-Hallum Capital Group 15th Annual Alpha Select Conference on November 19, 2024.

As part of these events, MiMedx will share presentation materials, which have been furnished as Exhibit 99.1 in the Current Report on Form 8-K. The information in the report, including the presentation materials, is not filed for SEC purposes under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Additionally, it is not to be incorporated by reference except as specifically mentioned in subsequent filings.

The 8-K also included forward-looking statements about the company’s future sales, financial goals, expectations, and growth opportunities. MiMedx emphasized caution to investors regarding these statements due to potential risks and uncertainties that could lead to different outcomes than those projected.

MiMedx Group, Inc. continues to focus on its strategic priorities, aiming to expand its footprint in the surgical market, enhance customer relationships, introduce new products, and drive growth both organically and through potential acquisitions.

The company’s recent achievements highlighted in the filing include a gross margin of 82%, net sales of $84 million (a 3% increase year-over-year), and an Adjusted EBITDA of $18 million, accounting for 22% of net sales. The company’s cash balance as of the filing was $89 million, showing a $20 million rise from the previous quarter.

MiMedx is recognized for its extensive portfolio of placental-based products, its presence in various care settings, and its efforts in the surgical market. The company’s management team, with experienced individuals in the MedTech industry, continues to drive the vision of being a global leader in healing solutions through innovation.

The future outlook for MiMedx Group, Inc. remains focused on driving growth, expanding its product offerings, and adapting to the evolving healthcare landscape to meet the needs of patients and healthcare providers.

The Form 8-K is part of the regulatory transparency maintained by MiMedx Group, Inc. to keep its shareholders and stakeholders informed about key developments and events within the organization.

