Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $58.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Moderna from $157.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $36.94 on Monday. Moderna has a 12 month low of $35.80 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.69.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 43.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna will post -9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,440.60. This represents a 7.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,930 shares of company stock valued at $217,170 over the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Moderna by 230.4% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

