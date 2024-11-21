Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Holdings Increased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,837,000 after buying an additional 35,713 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 52.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.83.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $73.38 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $81.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.26. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $273.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.58 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 452.83%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

