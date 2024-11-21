Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,978,000 after buying an additional 155,040 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,032,000 after acquiring an additional 466,688 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRNS. Baird R W upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $49.97 on Thursday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $60.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $148.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 91,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $4,905,226.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,096,912.60. This trade represents a 15.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $2,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 444,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,540,252.64. This represents a 10.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

