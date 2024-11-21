Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth about $1,935,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.0% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 263,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 21,689 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,162,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 133,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 994.8% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 41,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 37,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on KNX. Citigroup downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:KNX opened at $56.00 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $60.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 243.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.41 and a 200-day moving average of $51.23.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 278.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 29,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $1,703,061.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ploeg David Vander sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $28,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,625.90. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.