Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 78.8% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1,312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 26,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25,027 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 261,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $7,200,007.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,208,549 shares in the company, valued at $116,071,781.42. This trade represents a 6.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. This trade represents a 9.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU opened at $124.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.60 and a 12-month high of $129.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.01. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Prudential Financial

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.