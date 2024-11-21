Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,724,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $779,491,000 after acquiring an additional 97,666 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,885,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,350,000 after purchasing an additional 55,095 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 378.6% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 498,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,382,000 after purchasing an additional 394,618 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 38.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 330,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,863,000 after buying an additional 92,093 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth about $22,425,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

SKX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $59.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.23. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

