Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.19 Million Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,776 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Option Care Health worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 937.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Option Care Health by 110.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 3,362.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 3,029.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $969,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 326,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,355,568.36. This represents a 15.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Option Care Health

Option Care Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $34.63.

About Option Care Health

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.