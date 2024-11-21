Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Core & Main by 61.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 25.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Price Performance

CNM stock opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.90. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNM. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Core & Main from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Core & Main from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Core & Main from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Core & Main

Core & Main Company Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.