Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Invests $5.10 Million in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,099,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 26.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 136.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

WAL stock opened at $89.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.18. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $47.60 and a 12-month high of $96.45.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $833.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.46%.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,996 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $247,919.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,634. The trade was a 42.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Barbara Kennedy sold 11,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $904,261.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,843.43. The trade was a 58.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WAL. StockNews.com lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.73.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

