Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 138.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 113.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $3,225,905.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,328,540.80. This trade represents a 13.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen stock opened at $138.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.67. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $211.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.41, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $154.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.25.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

