Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,173 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATO. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 88,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 44,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 30,573 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 62,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $147.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.20 and a 200 day moving average of $128.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.68. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $110.46 and a one year high of $148.39.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.66%.

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward Geiser bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $362,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares in the company, valued at $377,003.78. The trade was a 2,450.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

