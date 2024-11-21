Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 255 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 4.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Medpace by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $326.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.37. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.80 and a 12-month high of $459.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.33.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.99 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 50.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $413.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $404.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medpace from $415.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.00.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

