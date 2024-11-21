Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,443 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 510.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 153.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.69.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $45.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

