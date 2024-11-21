Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,025 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,393 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in NetApp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 456,444 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $56,375,000 after buying an additional 8,944 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 66.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 72,137 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after acquiring an additional 28,693 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 133,819 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 56,135 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,627 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $123.45 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $77.30 and a one year high of $135.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. NetApp had a return on equity of 121.41% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTAP. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NetApp from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $397,393.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,096.71. This trade represents a 26.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $88,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,782.80. The trade was a 5.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,049 shares of company stock worth $2,807,851 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

