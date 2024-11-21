Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 680 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 16.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $212.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.68 and a 12 month high of $216.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.54.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.20. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,065,011.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,906.36. This trade represents a 44.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

