Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 897 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,164,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $419,123,000 after purchasing an additional 104,328 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 34.1% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,681,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $233,200,000 after buying an additional 427,487 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,243,000 after acquiring an additional 58,437 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 689,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,348,000 after acquiring an additional 20,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,922,000 after acquiring an additional 63,406 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE YUM opened at $132.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.50. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.70 and a 52 week high of $143.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.04). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YUM. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Yum! Brands

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $941,682.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,883 shares in the company, valued at $20,955,351.69. This represents a 4.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 21,069 shares of company stock valued at $2,842,965 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.