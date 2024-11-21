Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 923 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of RBC Bearings worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 416.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at about $68,000.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $145,367.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,227,932. This trade represents a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total transaction of $1,229,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,789.13. This trade represents a 25.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,327 shares of company stock valued at $11,068,921 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RBC opened at $324.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.44. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $239.23 and a 1 year high of $328.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.51.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $397.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.89 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 9.88%. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $315.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.60.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

