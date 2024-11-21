Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ MNST opened at $53.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $43.32 and a 12-month high of $61.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.05.
Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.
