Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 588.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MYGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

Myriad Genetics Stock Up 2.0 %

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.55. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $29.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Myriad Genetics

In other news, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 15,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $343,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,067,327.54. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Colleen F. Reitan sold 46,012 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $1,286,035.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,797.35. This represents a 51.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,485. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.