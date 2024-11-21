Napa Wealth Management Takes $3.61 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,000. Broadcom comprises about 1.7% of Napa Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1,030.8% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,073.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 859.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $163.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $762.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.31 and a 12-month high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total value of $130,897.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,917.50. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $3,456,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,596,812.80. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

