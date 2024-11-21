Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.12% of Natera worth $18,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in Natera by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 31,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter worth $5,326,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Natera by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Natera by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. StockNews.com lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.59.

In other news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 2,614 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total value of $333,755.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,481.92. This trade represents a 24.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,728 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $692,226.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,090,827.94. This trade represents a 2.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,878 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $167.88 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $169.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.39 and a beta of 1.53.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The firm had revenue of $439.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. Natera’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

