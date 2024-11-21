National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Cut to Market Perform at Hovde Group

Hovde Group downgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $55.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NBHC. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of National Bank from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on National Bank from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens upped their price target on National Bank from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on National Bank from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $47.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.84. National Bank has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $51.76.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $156.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.32 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

In other National Bank news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 19,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $959,290.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,210 shares in the company, valued at $7,133,290.10. This trade represents a 11.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 16,063 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $696,170.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,096,166.84. The trade was a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,956 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of National Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the second quarter worth $209,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

