Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 14,480 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,480 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $14,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 85.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $99,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,979,665.14. This represents a 0.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MHK. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $161.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $184.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.08.

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $135.73 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.71 and a 1 year high of $164.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Featured Stories

