Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 4,718 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Atmos Energy worth $12,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 44,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,214,000 after buying an additional 30,573 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 11.9% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 62,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $147.18 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $110.46 and a 52-week high of $148.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.68.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 50.66%.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Edward Geiser bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $362,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,003.78. This trade represents a 2,450.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.94.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

