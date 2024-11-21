Natixis Advisors LLC Decreases Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,817 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $12,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 49.1% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in LPL Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $317.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.31. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.19 and a 52 week high of $322.03.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.47. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.92.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

