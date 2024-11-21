Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of STAG Industrial worth $14,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 54.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in STAG Industrial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 29,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in STAG Industrial by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $35.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 1.09. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.09 and a 1-year high of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.49%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

